Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expands By 63.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on APTO shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

