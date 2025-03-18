ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
