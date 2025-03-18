Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.19. 396,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 332,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 846.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.