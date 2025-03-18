Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.19. 396,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 332,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
