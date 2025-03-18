StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

