StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.