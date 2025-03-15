Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $353.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.02 million.

Atlanticus Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

