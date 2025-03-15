Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $951.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

