Maiden Cove Capital LLC Has $600,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

