ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its position in ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $175,257,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASML by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after acquiring an additional 115,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in ASML by 126.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 82,836 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $714.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.87. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

