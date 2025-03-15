Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
