Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

