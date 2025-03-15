WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. WM Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

