Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after buying an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

