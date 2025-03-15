Montis Financial LLC Buys 704 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.