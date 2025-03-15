Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Duluth updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.30. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

