Volution Group (LON:FAN) Posts Earnings Results

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Volution Group Stock Performance

LON:FAN opened at GBX 576 ($7.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 527.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 554.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 624 ($8.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

