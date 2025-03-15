First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 134.3% in February

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTA traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. 21,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,412. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

