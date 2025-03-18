Interlink Electronics (LINK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Interlink Electronics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Interlink Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:LINK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
About Interlink Electronics
