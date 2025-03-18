Peraso (PRSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

Peraso Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

