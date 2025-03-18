Peraso (PRSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.
Peraso Stock Up 14.2 %
NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
About Peraso
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peraso
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.