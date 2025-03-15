GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.07. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1,813,091 shares.
GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
