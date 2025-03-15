Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in February

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,985,700 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 3,658,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69,857.0 days.

Italgas Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ITGGF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

About Italgas

Further Reading

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

