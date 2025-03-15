Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rises By 90.0%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Henderson Land Development Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 52,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $3.56.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
