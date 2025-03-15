Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rises By 90.0%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Henderson Land Development Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 52,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

