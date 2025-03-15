Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Grows By 87.0%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 69,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,802. Engie has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

