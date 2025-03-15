Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 49.2% in February

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zedge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of ZDGE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 30,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,850. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

