Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azitra stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.83% of Azitra worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 221,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,582. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

