Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CIZN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

