La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 943,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

La Rosa Stock Performance

LRHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 492,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.88.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

