La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 943,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
La Rosa Stock Performance
LRHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 492,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.88.
About La Rosa
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than La Rosa
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.