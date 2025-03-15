Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 60.0%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSL remained flat at $45.85 during trading hours on Friday. 261,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,656. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
