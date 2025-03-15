Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 60.0%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL remained flat at $45.85 during trading hours on Friday. 261,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,656. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

