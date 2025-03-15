The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843.02 ($10.90) and traded as low as GBX 762.43 ($9.86). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 763 ($9.87), with a volume of 89,042 shares.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 931.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02.

Get The Biotech Growth Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Biotech Growth Trust

In other news, insider Hamish Baillie bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 856 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £10,272 ($13,286.77). Also, insider Nicola Shepherd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 846 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £8,460 ($10,942.96). Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.