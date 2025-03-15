Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
FJTNY stock remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.
About Fuji Media
