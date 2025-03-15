Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,968 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

