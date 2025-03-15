Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Acquires 9,446 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) insider Gary E. Landriau bought 9,446 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $23,331.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,769.28. The trade was a 11.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 4.6 %

ONL opened at $2.41 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 561,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 114,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

