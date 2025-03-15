Stephen Kowal Acquires 35,000 Shares of Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kowal bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$29,260.00 ($18,518.99).

Atturra Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Atturra Company Profile

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

