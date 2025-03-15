Stephen Kowal Acquires 35,000 Shares of Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kowal bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$29,260.00 ($18,518.99).
Atturra Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Atturra Company Profile
