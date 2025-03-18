14,814 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Haven Capital Group Inc.

Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Haven Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NEE opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

