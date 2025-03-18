Creditcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.20 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $265.54 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 434,416,053 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

