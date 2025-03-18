Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI):

3/3/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/27/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/27/2025 – Bath & Body Works was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/27/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

2/24/2025 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/20/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/24/2025 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1 %

BBWI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,318. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

