Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,596 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

