IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $651.82 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $651.82 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,669,672,848 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

