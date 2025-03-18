Eigenpie mstETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,382.46 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $118.78 million and $2,382.46 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $1,910.56 or 0.02384475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 62,172 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,172.46494258. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,910.56330063 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

