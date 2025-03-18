1inch Network (1INCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.78 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $273.30 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,334,598 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

