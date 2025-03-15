iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 100,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,771. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

