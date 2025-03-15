Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on March 18th

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4526 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 154.9% increase from Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of PLTW traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. 32,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,721. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF alerts:

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Palantir stock (PLTR). PLTW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.