Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declines By 36.5%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 99,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.83. 26,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.