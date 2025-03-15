Jonathon B. Husby Buys 36,707 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathon B. Husby bought 36,707 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $19,821.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,499.32. This represents a 77.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AEye Trading Up 9.4 %
AEye stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 17,554.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.57%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.