Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.22. 104,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,517. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

