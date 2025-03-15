Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genprex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 964,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,767. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Genprex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 368.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Genprex worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.