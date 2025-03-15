Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – March 12th

BigBear.ai, Vast Renewables, TeraWulf, Plug Power, and Endeavour Silver are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, often trading on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to be highly volatile and illiquid, making them riskier investments compared to stocks of larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,150,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345,763. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Vast Renewables (VSTE)

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 187,418,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,458. Vast Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,692,102. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 64,284,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,422,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 14,472,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.55.

