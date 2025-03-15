Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $518,000 Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.82 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

