MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ML. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $41,435,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MoneyLion by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,614,833.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,865 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,679.90. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $540,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,440.29. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,403 shares of company stock worth $5,245,538 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Price Performance

MoneyLion stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $976.02 million, a PE ratio of 391.91 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

