Atala Financial Inc Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $750.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $143.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.