SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,103 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SD opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.03. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

