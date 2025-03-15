Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 294,345 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,345 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

FFLC stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

